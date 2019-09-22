|
May 7, 1932 - August 13, 2019 5/7/1932 8/13/2019 Alf E. Boman died peacefully at home in Santa Cruz at the age of 87 after a prolonged illness. Alf was born and raised in Sacramento, California where he met the love of his life, Roberta Ann McCrum. They married on June 17, 1951 and have four children (Marsha, Duane, Colleen and Christopher). Alf and Roberta are also blessed with six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Alf earned the degree of DVM from the University of California at Davis in 1957 and opened his first veterinary clinic in Rialto in 1959. For over 30 years, he worked in his veterinary clinic in La Puente before retiring in 1991. After living in Covina, California for over 50 years, he and Roberta moved to Santa Cruz in 2015. Alf will be remembered by has clients as a caring and talented veterinarian, while his real focus in life was always his family. Alf was a positive influence on all the people around him and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019