Mary Alice Alvarez Mary was born April 24, 1944 died December 28, 2019 in Banning, California. She left behind her son Bryan Alvarez and daughter-in-law Terreza Alvarez, 3 grandchildren; Anthony, Amy, and Amber and granddaughter Adylnn. Marys' twin sister Alice Mary Domogalla and brother-in-law George Domogalla. She was a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles and in 1970's was president of the Jr. League of Women in Covina, CA. She retired in the 1990's from Goddard Middle School in Glendora, CA. She will be missed by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Golden West Chapter.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020