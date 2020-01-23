|
|
Nov. 27, 1924 - Jan. 14, 2020 Alice was born November 27, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania of Armenian descent, Alice loved travel, cultures and languages. Once she knew a person's country of origin, she could often greet them in their own language. Alice was active until nearly the end of her life and had a deep faith. She had many friends and visitors during her last days. A memorial service will be at 11am on Saturday, January 25th, at Cabot and Sons, Pasadena.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020