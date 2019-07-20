|
|
Randy Allen Asmundson Age 58, a long time resident of La Puente, Ca died at his sister and brother-in-law's home in West Covina, Ca. July 12, 2019. He had his family surrounding him with love during his last hours. Randy was born in San Gabriel, Ca. November 28, 1960. Randy worked side by side fixing shoes with his father since he was 15 years old. When his dad retired, Randy took all the equipment from the La Puente shop and opened Upland Shoe Repair where he fixed shoes for the past 10 years. Randy is survived by his parents, Richard and Diana Asmundson, his sister Lori and her husband Gary McDonnell; his two daughters and their spouses Michelle and Bobby McDonnell, Andrea and Ricky White; and four grandchildren Presley and Little Bobby McDonnell, Kylie and Sydney White; two nieces Patricia Montoya and Katie Garrigue. The list of those Randy loved and left behind is so long they can't all be mentioned. Visitation is Wednesday, July 24, 2019 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Location: Memory Chapel - Forest Lawn, Covina Hills 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina, Ca 91724 Funeral Service: Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:30 p.m. Location: Church of Our Heritage Forest Lawn Covina Hills - 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina, Ca 91724
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune from July 20 to July 22, 2019