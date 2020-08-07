Alvin Lyles

March 6, 1930 - June 15, 2020 Mr. Alvin Elvin Lyles attended Northern Arizona University at Flagstaff, Arizona and graduated with his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music. He first taught at the elementary schools in Phoenix, Arizona and then taught for a year at Phoenix Union High School before moving to California. He arrived in California in 1968 and taught music for a year at Roosevelt Junior High School in Compton, California. In 1969 his teaching career excelled as he began teaching at Dominquez High School. It was at this point in the Fall of 1970 that he began teaching at John Muir High School in Pasadena, California. He was a tremendous success as the school's band director and because of him the band, to some degree became the pride of the community even to the chagrin of their rivals the Pasadena High School Bulldogs all in good fun as Mr. Lyles was all about fun though serious about professionalism and music. He was ultimately responsible for the success of the John Muir High School Marching Band, Concert Band, and Wind Ensemble. John Muir High School's Band music program was so successful starting in his first year that during his first tour to Arizona with the John Muir High School Wind Ensemble, Mr. Al Lyles' band earned the title and the right to be called "The Best in the West" after 5 standing ovations by fellow competitors, adjudicators, and music educators alike! Ultimately, Mr. Al Lyles knew how to work with the community, the Parent Teacher Association, the band parents, and his fellow music faculty. Unfortunately, all good things sometimes come to an end and "Uncle Al" moved on to teach Jazz History and Concert Band at Santa Monica City College for the remainder of his 29 year music career in music, having won many awards and honors as John Muir High School's esteemed Band Director. Mr. Al Lyles is survived by his sister O'Lillian Childs, and is preceded in death by his parents, William Lyles Sr. and Nefus (Taylor) Lyles, a brother William Lyles Jr, and sisters Williemae Lyles, Virginia (Sam) Perry, Lucy (Carl) Kinney, Helen Lyles, and a host of Nieces and Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews, Great-Great Nieces and Nephews, and Great-Great-Great Nieces and Nephews and a plethora of faculty and alumni from his music teaching career, particularly at John Muir High School, many of who loved him as a father.





