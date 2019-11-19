|
10/03/1946 - 11/04/2019 Andrea Diane Escher nee Driggers, formerly of Pasadena, CA passed away on November 4, 2019 in Palm Desert, CA. Diane was born in Glendale, CA on October 3, 1946 to the late Herbert Vincent and Cecile (Sobieski) Driggers. Diane loved her parents and certainly inherited their love of the fine arts, fashion and culture. She worked hard in school and business attaining roles of Vice President at Bank of America and subsequently Union Bank. She was an elegant lady who embraced her tallness as a member of the Tip Toppers Tall Club. She loved life and was in her element when entertaining and cooking, a passion she developed into her Gourmet Delights business. Diane was also known as "AKA Mrs H" and loved her ex-husband Bill Harder who preceded her in death. She was also an avid jazz and arts aficionado and loved attending the jazz and arts festivals in and around LA and the Palm Springs area where she was moving back "to live out her days" as she would say. She loved Rancho Mirage where she and Bill hosted her stepdaughter Emily and step-grandsons Michael and Mark so much it was a like a second home to visit Grandpa and Diane and hang out at the pool. Diane is survived by her fur-baby, Daphne, her cousin, Van Waters, her many friends, especially Darlene Lara, Al and Benita Sodini, her longtime neighbors Joe and Nolanda Love, stepdaughter Emily (Thomas) Garrity, stepson William "Bill" (Diana) Hartman Harder III, step-grandsons Michael (Jennie) and Mark (Bindi) Belanger, step-granddaughter Rachel Kielp and step-great grandchildren. Family and friends will celebrate her life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Noon. Forest Lawn Glendale 1712 S Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91205 Diane loved all things beautiful and colorful. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Animal Samaritans, 72120 Pet Land Place, Thousand Palms, CA 92276. Donations made in Diane's memory will go to support their no kill shelter. Forest Lawn - Glendale (888) 204-3131
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019