Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Garcia Obituary
1/27/34 - 2/11/20 Angela Martel Garcia died on February 11, 2020. She was 86. She resided in Whittier for 59 years. "Angie" was born in Calexico, CA on January, 27, 1934, the third of nine children born to her mother Louise, along with Francis, Charlie, Carmen, Aggie, Philip, Melania, Jenny, and Joey. The family moved to Salinas, where she grew up and met her husband, Carlos Garcia. They were wed on May 26, 1952, in Santa Cruz, then moved to East Los Angeles where they started their family. They moved to Whittier in 1961. They had six children, Merci, Carlos Jr, Virginia, Angel, Steven, and Caroline. They were married for 39 years Carlos Sr passed away in 1991. Angela is survived by her children, Virginia, Angel, Steven, Caroline; sons-in-law Michael and David; daughters-in-law JoAnn and Bonnie. She was blessed with granddaughters Denise, Carissa, Amanda, Lauren, Peri, and Tara, and grandsons Carlitos, Anthony, David, Aaron, Nate, Daniel, and Johnny. Angela was a beloved wife, mother, friend, grandmother, and aunt. She was strong, brave, funny, and an inspiration to us all. We will miss her greatly. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:30 am at First Fundamental Bible Church, 11000 Washington Blvd., Whittier. Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, CA
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hills Company
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -