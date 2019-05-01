|
|
June 19, 1928 - April 27, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Louis V. Bernal. Devoted mother of Eileen (Ruben) Velasco and Frank Bernal. Dear Grandmother of Ruben Louis and Alessandra Velasco. Dear Great Grandmother of Leilani, Domanic and Payton Velasco. Vigil service will be at White's Funeral Home, 404 E. Foothill Blvd., Azusa, on Thursday May 2nd at 7:00 P.M. with public visitation from 6:00 P.M. until time of service. www.WhitesFuneralHome.com
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 1, 2019