Ann Gail Mills Fincke
1937 - 2020 Our beloved Ann Gail Mills Fincke, born March 2nd, 1937, passed away peacefully August 26th, 2020, in Siler City, NC. Ann's greatest joy in life came from her family. She was a graduate of Curry High School, and a North Carolina native. She met her husband, Bill, in her hometown of Greensboro, NC at the Carolina Theater, where she worked at the time. They moved to California, where they were married in 1957. There, they made many great friends, enjoyed many wonderful experiences, and had two beautiful daughters, Sheri and Gail. After 25 years on the west coast, Ann, with the support of her husband, decided it was time to return home, where they built a house on a quiet country road in the Summerfield area. During this time, their daughters gave them three wonderful grandchildren, Lindzy, Jessica, and Christopher, and they spent many amazing holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions together in that home. She also had the fortune to meet two of her great-grandchildren, Jacob and Wyatt. Ann lived a full and long life, and was known to all who met her as incredibly kind, generous, and loving. Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Fincke; her daughter Sheri Martin, with her husband Jack; as well as her grandchildren: Jessica Wolfe, Christopher Wolfe, and granddaughter Lindzy Plott, with her husband Nathan, and their children, Jacob and Wyatt. The family had a small, private burial, and later, plans to have a celebration of Ann's life, once circumstances allow.


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
