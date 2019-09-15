|
|
Dec. 22, 1939 - Aug. 31, 2019 Ann, lovingly referred to by her family and friends as Nancy, passed in peace on August 31, 2019, into the arms of our loving God. Preceeded in death by her loving husband, Bart. Loving mother of Ann Marie Murphy, Roisin (Ed) Galvin, Marguerite Armstrong, Sean (Maria) Murphy, and Patricia Murphy. Loving grandmother to Amanda, Katherine, Emily, Lily, and Claire. Survived by her sisters, Rosie Lewsley of Birmingham, England, and Marguerite Donnelly of Belfast, Ireland. This beautiful Irish lass from Belfast, Ireland, came to America in 1960, met her handsome Irish lad from Cork, Ireland, married, and went on to have 46 blissful years together until Bart was called to the Lord. Nancy worked for Queen of the Valley hospital for many years, as well as at Sacred Heart Church as the wedding coordinator. Being in the company of her kids and her grandkids brought her great happiness, and seeing them happy was her greatest joy. Always one to make others laugh at the drop of her quick wit, Nancy had a way of making everyone feel at home around her. As Nancy would want you to only think of her and smile, please remember that "death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but love leaves a memory no one can steal". Please join us in celebrating the life of Nancy at funeral services on Saturday, September 21st, at Sacred Heart Church in Covina, at 1pm. A lunch reception will follow. A viewing from 5pm-9pm will take place at Custer Christiansen Mortuary, in Covina, on Friday, September 20th, with the Rosary begining at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her honor. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 626-332-3570 Custer Christiansen Mortuary, 626-331-8231
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019