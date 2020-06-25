MORALES, ANNA MARY MARTINEZ Anna Mary Martinez Morales was born in Los Angeles on January 18, 1937, the youngest of 6 children of Ysabel and Sara Martinez, where Anna enjoyed a lively childhood with 4 older sisters and an older brother. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Lincoln Heights in 1955 and soon after began work at Schireson Bros. Music Store on Broadway across from the Grand Central Market. One fateful day, Anna met her future husband Jesus Morales who came to the store to purchase a stereo. Jesus and Anna married and had their first two children Patricia in 1960 and Edward in 1961. The family settled in the City of San Gabriel in 1965 where Jesus and Anna joined the San Gabriel Mission parish where they became active volunteers. They especially enjoyed running weekly bingo games for many years. When the children entered San Gabriel Mission Elementary, Anna enjoyed assisting where she could especially with the school lunch program. The family grew with the addition of Robert in 1970 and Michael in 1978. Anna filled the home with love and laughter while she was also busy with many family activities such as Blue Birds, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, AYSO Soccer, and Little League. Sadly in the prime of his life, Jesus was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away in 1988. Anna, finding herself widowed at the young age of 51, returned to the workforce where she enjoyed a 24 year career as a teacher's aide for adult ESL classes offered through the Alhambra Unified School District. Later, she enjoyed assisting with GED classes. She always spoke fondly of helping adults learn to speak English and assisting young people seeking to obtain their high school diploma. She loved her work and did not retire until the age of 74. Anna welcomed her daughter in law Lisa Morales in 1997 and found much joy in her four grandchildren Rebekah and Ricky Lopez and Elena and Jessica Morales. She was always thrilled to attend any celebration including birthdays, first communions, and graduations and took her only airplane ride to San Antonio, Texas to see her grandson graduate from Airforce basic training in 2009. Anna enjoyed many lifelong friendships and was an active member of her rosary and bunko groups for many years. She lived in the family home for over 50 years before convalescing in assisted living in 2017. She never missed an opportunity to share her special sense of humor, her strong spirit, and generous heart, even in her final days. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on the 16th of June. She is survived by her four children, daughter-in-law, four grandchildren, her sister Mary Herrera, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. We thank everyone for the outpouring of condolences and take comfort that Anna and Jesus are reunited. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association. https://www.diabetes.org/
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.