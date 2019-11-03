|
Nov. 3, 1943 - Oct. 26, 2019 Ardella Horsfall passed away on Saturday, October 26 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 3, 1943 in Alpha Minnesota to Arnold and Gladys Rakness. She had three siblings: Charles, Myrna and Karen. At the age five she and her family moved to Fairmont, Minnesota where she lived most of her childhood. After graduating from high school in 1961, she moved to Glendale, California to live with her aunt and uncle while she attended Glendale College for two years. Then she continued her education at Long Beach State University where she studied accounting and graduated with honors with a BA in accounting. After graduation, she also earned her CPA certificate. During her career as an accountant she was one of the first women to be hired by one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, Deloitte Touche. While at college, she met her husband, Bill, and they married on September 10, 1965. They lived in La Canada for 22 years and then moved to South Pasadena, their current residence. During their years together they were blessed with two daughters, Kristin and Allison, as well as, seven grandchildren: Matthew, Will, Emilie, Katherine, Bennett, Piper and Quinn. She was very passionate about her volunteer work and helping those in need. The community charities that she was involved with included: Pasadena Junior Philharmonic, Los Altos Auxiliary, La Canada Assistance League, Verdugo Hills Hospital Women's Council and Hathaway-Sycamores, where she was chairman of the board and received The Hathaway-Sycamores Board of Directors Service Award for her exemplary service. In addition to her involvement in various charitable community activities, she regularly played golf at Annandale Golf Club and was president of the Annandale Women's Golf Association. Her other personal interests were gardening, cooking, playing bridge, reading, walking and skiing. Although Ardella's life was full of wonderful and enriching experiences the two things she cherished most were her family and friends. Ardella and Bill enjoyed spending time together traveling, playing golf, spending time in Newport Beach and skiing with family. Ardella and Bill were married for fifty-four years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her! A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11th at San Marino Community Church, 1750 Virginia Road, San Marino. Directly following the service there will be a reception at Annandale Golf Club, 1 N. San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hathaway-Sycamores, a child and family services organization, 100 W. Walnut Street, Suite 375, Pasadena, CA, www.hathaway-sycamores.org, or a . Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Directors
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019