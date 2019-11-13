|
1922 - 2019 Arniece Loretta Wilfong passed away October 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Wilfong Moses (Haven): 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Arzella J. Valentine, Rosetta Lynch and Vannie Brown (Gerald); daughter-in-law, Patricia Wilfong; a host of other loving family and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred Douglas Wilfong and son, Alfred Douglas Wilfong. Visitation, Thursday, 4:00 to 7:00 P.M.. Services 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 15, 2019, First A.M.E. Chuch, 1700 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103. Entombment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park (Hollywood HIlls), Los Ageles, CA. Woods-Valentine Mortuary, Pasadena, CA, Directing. Since 1928
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019