|
|
WOODARD, ARTHUR JACKSON (JACK) August 8, 1927 - April 29, 2019 Arthur Jackson Woodard (Jack) Jack Woodard was the second child of Ruth Ella Mavis and Henry Woodard. Jack was born August 8, 1927 in Winterhaven, Florida. His family moved to Indiana, and he graduated from Central High School in South Bend, where he was a basketball star. He then graduated from Ball State University in Muncie. He served 2 years in the US Army. He married Lindsay Klingensmith on May 26, 1950. He was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge in South Bend, and he loved bowling with his friends every week. In August 1966, he and his wife and four children moved to Southern California due to his promotion and transfer to Robertson Truck-a-Ways, where he was president. He then retired and moved to Arizona in 1987. He loved making stained glass windows, developing and working on his cactus garden and travels to Europe. He was a great friend to everyone always kind and jovial. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandparent. Jack and Lindsay were married for almost 69 years. He died on April 29, 2019 at the age of 91. A memorial service was held June 15 in Mesa, AZ. He is survived by his wife Lindsay, Gail Stier (Greg), Kimberlee Woodard, Heidi McCullough (Craig), Joshua Woodard (Michele), 7 grandchildren (Brittany, Jordan, Shane, Kayley Jane, Dalton, Kara and Allie) and a great-grandchild (Cayden). He is greatly missed and will always be loved.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019