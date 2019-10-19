|
John Asmundson Jr. March 6, 1938-September 12, 2019 John Asmundson Jr., 81, passed away at home on Thursday September 12, 2019 in Covina, California. He was born March 6, 1938 to John and Sylvia (Winkler) Asmundson in Glendale, California. John was a United States Navy Veteran, a retired Machine Technician for 44 years, and a 50-year member of the West Covina Elks Lodge where he enjoyed being involved and serving in many capacities including camping, bowling, golf president, and lead as Exalted Ruler from 1977-78. He had a great love for travel, cooking, golf, classic cars, but best of all sitting with family and friends to shoot the breeze and sometimes just watching the birds enjoy the garden. John leaves behind his 2 children, Daughter Carey Garcia (Jonathan) and Son Stephen Asmundson (Carla), 2 - grandchildren Stephen Asmundson Jr. (Rhonda); Kayla Asmundson. 1 great granddaughter Olivia Asmundson; brother Richard Asmundson (Diana); Niece Lori McDonnel (Gary), Ex-wife Suzan Jakus, as well as many great nieces and nephews, many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother Walter Asmundson and nephew Randy Asmundson. His family would like to invite all who knew and loved John for a time of gathering and to celebrate his wonderful life on Sunday October 27, 2019 2:00pm till 4:30pm at West Covina Elks Lodge 841 W. Merced Ave. West Covina, Ca 91790. Condolences can be left on John Amundsen's memorial tribute at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019