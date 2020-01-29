|
Audrey Carole Mitchell, 88, passed away in her home on January 21, 2020. Audrey was born in Brooklyn New York, and she was the youngest of five children. She always wanted to be a nurse, and she earned a BS in Nursing from Western Reserve University, and a Masters in Public Health Nursing from Teachers College, Columbia University. She spent most of her career at the Visiting Nurse Association in Los Angeles. In 1986 she became the Executive Director of the VNA of East San Gabriel Valley. She transitioned to Executive Director of the Glendora VNA in 1991, and she retired in 1993. Throughout her career, she supported the nursing profession and she served on many advisory and board positions at several LA schools and universities including Mt Sac, Cal State LA, UCLA and USC. She had a passion for home health care, and she championed the start-up and expansion of Hospice programs throughout the Los Angeles area. Audrey had a zest for life. She enjoyed china painting, gardening, and helping others. She traveled extensively throughout the world, and one of her fondest memories was her trip to Jerusalem. She found this trip to be inspiring, uplifting, and spiritual. It was the last overseas trip she embarked upon. Audrey was deeply devoted to her family, her friends, and her church. Even as her ability to help with simple tasks became difficult, in her mind, she was ready and able to assist all who needed help. Audrey is preceded in death by her mother and father, Harry and Florence Frank and her brothers and sisters: Curtis (Pearl) Frank, Melvin (Audrey) Frank, Mildred (Raymond) Harrison, Eugenia (Earl) Wilson. She is survived by her daughter Pam (Russ) Lombardo and her Nieces and Nephews: Curtis (Beverly) Frank, Lynne (Pat) Moran, Ronald (Kathy) Frank, Gordon Harrison, Kenneth (Lenny) Harrison, Shirley (Richard) Kocevar, and many grandnephews and grandnieces. And finally, Audrey loved to be teased by her favorite nieces and nephews. It could be said that she gave as good as she got! She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at Grace Church of Glendora on Saturday, February 1st, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send any contributions to your local Visiting Nurse Association.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020