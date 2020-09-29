Audrey Lynberg

August 24, 2020 Audrey Lucille Lynberg of West Covina passed away on August 24, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Maurice, Iowa and was one of seven children to Florence and Charles Mieras. Upon graduation from Maurice Public Schools, she attended the Methodist School of Nursing in Sioux City, and received her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1949. Following graduation, Audrey began her nursing career as a surgical nurse at the Methodist School of Nursing. Soon thereafter, Audrey met Charles Lynberg. A year later, they married and moved to Iowa City where he attended the University of Iowa and she continued her career at the University Hospital and the Veteran's Hospital. After relocating to California in the San Gabriel Valley, she took surgery call at Hartland Hospital for three years. During her 34 year marriage to Charles they had three children, Carole, Chris and Laura. In 1985 she continued her education at Azusa Pacific University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology followed by a Master of Arts degree in Sociolgy an emphasis in Nonprofits at 62 years of age. Throughout her life, Audrey led a full life of professional and community service. After her divorce she filled her life by servicing on several boards of directors and coordinating several political campaigns as she was interested in the political issues. In recognition of her efforts, in 2011 she was recognized by the 32nd Congressional District with the Women of Distinction Award. While at APU, Audrey helped to develop the Children and Family Center Program at Azusa Pacific, which continues to provide training for graduate students as a service to families in the community. Audrey has served as President for the YWCA, in which she helped develop the Wings Shelter Program and raised funds for the San Gabriel Valley Domestic Violence Program. In addition, Audrey served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Coalition for Victims Rights. Having been a member of the Los Angeles Grand Jury, Audrey also helped develop a training program for newly selected grand jurors with the California Grand Jurors Organization and La Verne College of Law. For her outstanding service, Audrey received the Rolando award from the California Grand Juror's Association. Audrey's organizational skills impacted all her volunteer work, including the Covina United Methodist Church, the Chamber of Commerce, the 2100 Club, Citrus Valley Health Partners, her homeowners' association and numerous political campaigns. Audrey was also a long time member of Covina United Methodist Church where she participated in the ten member bell choir and sang in the choir. Audrey is preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Charles Mieras; her brothers, Howard and Jason; and her sisters, Helen and Marcia. Audrey is survived by two sisters, Nellie Derby and Rebecca Sirois; her children Carole (Michael) Magaldi, Christopher (Angela) Lynberg, Laura (Guy) Webster; grandchildren Michelle Magaldi, Anna (John) Murphy, Christina (Dan) Rademaker, Shannon (Eric)Lynberg, Craig Lynberg, Madison and Nicholas Webster; great-grandchildren Royce and Lily Rademaker; and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service was held for the immediate family and officiated by the Reverend David Jamir. A graveside service will take place at the family cemetery in Maurice, Iowa, in June 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covina United Methodist Church, San Gabriel Valley YWCA, Azusa Pacific University, or the California Grand Jurors Association.





