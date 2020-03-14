Home

POWERED BY

Services
Universal Chung Wah Funeral Directors
225 N Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 281-7887
Resources
More Obituaries for Bain Dayman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bain Dayman


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bain Dayman Obituary
April 18, 1926 - February 4, 2020 Husband, Father, Uncle, Brother, and Grandfather. Graduate of Hollywood High, and was a CalTech alumnus. After serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Bain completed his education at CalTech, then spent his entire professional career at Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He loved golf, puzzles, clever jokes, well-done steaks, and the great outdoors. Universal Chung Wah Funeral Directors 225 N Garfield Avenue Alhambra, CA 91801
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -