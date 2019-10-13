|
Barbara Ann Mitchell Nix, age 92, of Whittier, CA, passed peacefully on September 17, 2019 at home. Born December 3, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Clarence Mitchell and Frances Lark Lloyd. Attended University of Michigan on a music scholarship. Vacationed in California where she met and married James Jason Nix. Three daughters, Marilyn (predeceased in 2016) Cathryn Chinn (husband James) and Janet Nix, beloved caretaker. Also surviving are grandchildren Dr. Caitlin Chinn-Goshgarian (husband George) and Jason McCormick, and great grandchild, Jameson Goshgarian. Leaves behind as well two great grand dogs, dachshunds, Baxter and Lizzie (Smoochie). Active in her community, she was PTA President of Wiseburn School District in 1956. Enjoyed her career as a real estate broker and owner of Barbara Nix Realtor. President of the Board of Realtors 1984 and member of East Whittier Soroptimists and the Whittier Republican Women. A wonderfully creative needlework artist, she leaves behind years of Swedish counted cross-stitch and needlepoint projects She loved her family, her friends, and her church.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019