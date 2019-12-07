|
January 7, 1922 - November 28, 2019 Long-time Pasadena resident, Barbara Dahn, passed away at age 97 on November 28, 2019. Born in White Plains, New York, on January 7, 1922 to Robert Albert Dahn and Clare Ryan Dahn, Barbara attended the Todhunter School in New York City (predecessor to the Dalton School), where Eleanor Roosevelt was one of her teachers. She went to boarding school at the Fermata School in Aiken, South Carolina. Defying her father's insistence that she go to college, Barbara obeyed her rogue independent streak and with characteristic optimism moved out at age 19 to begin a lifetime of successfully supporting herself. Within a few years, she found her calling in the travel business, eventually becoming a co-owner of the Bellinger-Davis Travel Agency in Manhattan. Barbara was a real New Yorker, regularly enjoying theater, dance and music performances, and spending countless weekends with her young nieces bicycling through Central Park and exploring Manhattan's myriad downtown neighborhoods. Despite her fondness for New York, in 1968, Barbara ventured to Southern California, driving cross country in a red Mustang and eventually planting permanent roots in Pasadena. She served as the first west coast representative for the travel company that had recently been founded by her friend, Lars-Eric Lindblad. Her impact as a woman exploring then-exotic distant places (the Galapagos, Seychelles and Antarctic, to name a few), excavating them for future eco-tourists, was felt on the industry at large. In later years, she was U.S. representative for Rio Caliente Hot Springs Spa and Nature Resort in Guadalajara, Mexico. For as much as she traveled and yielded to her "yen to see the west" first articulated by her in high school, and despite her always considering herself a New Yorker -- Barbara loved her adopted home of Pasadena. Her work in the community over the past half-century ranged from the entrepreneurial to the voluntary, and was always aligned with her passion for nature, for arts and architecture and anything human beings made with bare hands. An avid tennis player, she opened a retail sports boutique in the Huntington Hotel. She directed the Pasadena Senior Center and served as Director of the Southern California office for The Nature Conservancy, spearheading the purchase of Santa Cruz Island. She was a Gamble House docent for 15 years and an architectural guide for Pasadena Heritage for two decades. She served as a board member for the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, volunteered at the Pasadena Public Library and tirelessly helped Arroyo Seco Foundation clean up the Arroyo as part of its hands-on crew. This same spirit of regeneration, focusing on ecology, led her to Habitat for Humanity and its work in Appalachia and Taos, among other places. But she was not without contradictions; in the same time period, when building in Appalachia, she was also taking acting lessons at June Chandler's Actors Workshop in North Hollywood. She landed one role in a TV commercial. Barbara is survived by her niece Lisa Sturgis Block and her husband Michael Block, and by her niece Victoria Sturgis Neely and her husband, Wilson Neely, and their children Carolina and Henry Neely. Donations in her name may be made to The Nature Conservancy. Please include her name on the envelope and check, and send to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, Virginia 22203-1606. Or go the website www.nature.org and click "membership and giving," then click "other ways to give," and then "honor someone special."
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 7, 2019