Our mother, Pamela Ham, born and raised in London England, survived by our father Basil Ham, (to whom she was married for over 55 years) daughters Christine Ham and Wendy Tuttle, passed away July 2nd, 2019. Although she had been in poor health, the circumstances were very unexpected. Wendy was able to be by her side as the team at St. Jude heroically tried every last attempt to resuscitate her from cardiac arrest. Pamela was born to be a nurturing mother figure, proving that not only with her own two daughters, but to the hundreds of children she adoringly looked after, at Diamond Point Elementary's after school program. The children had the blessing of growing up with her and lovingly called her "Miss Pam". We love you mom. We are so grateful for your love and selflessness. May you forever rest in peace. Life will forever be so different without you. Dance among the angels. Our father, Basil Ham, passed away in the early morning hours of July 9th, 2019. Exactly one week from our mother's passing. He told us at the hospital when Mom passed, devastated with a broken heart, "give me a week." We weren't quite sure what he meant at the time, but are fully aware now. Our father's self-admitted purpose was our mother, whom he lovingly referred to as "My Pamela." He is survived by his two daughters, Christine Ham and Wendy Tuttle and we take loving comfort knowing that our parents are together (their most favorite thing) now and for always. This is not "The Notebook" but it is the closest thing that we have ever witnessed to a real-life fairytale love story. Our father was a gentleman, born of English decent and a member of the British Royal Air Force. Our father was an adoring and loyal husband and dedicated father who worked very hard to become the Treasurer of Transamerica making him the most amazing provider to our family and the truest example of what it is to actually BE a GREAT man. May you rest in peace with your beloved, Dad. We love you so very much.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020