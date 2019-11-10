|
09/23/1925 - 10/28/2019 Beatrice R. Nelson, 94, of Altadena, was called Home on October 28, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on September 23, 1925 she was loved into a wonderful family of the late Frank and Helen Richards. Bea had lived in the Altadena/Pasadena area her entire life. As a lifelong member of St. James United Methodist Church in Pasadena, Bea's family, friends, and faith were her passion and delight. She was the type of woman who commanded admiration and love from people of all walks of life. A woman of class and refinement that gave freely her time, her energy, and her love to her friends, family, and community. Small in stature, but big in heart and voice, her good deeds made the world a better place. Bea lived a vibrant life until her final days and will be missed by so many who's lives she touched. Survivors include four of her children: Lauri Bowne (Billy), Lee Johnson (Elena), Lowell Johnson (Linda) and Lon Johnson; her sister, Elizabeth Duquette; her best friend, Don Vcelik; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Nelson, her daughter Lynne Earl, and her brother-in-law, Bill Duquette. A service celebrating her life will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 2033 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91104, on December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019