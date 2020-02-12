Home

Woods-Valentine Mortuary
1455 N Fair Oaks Ave
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 798-8941
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woods-Valentine Chapel
1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave.
Pasadena, CA
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
2383 N. Fair Oaks Ave
Alta., CA
Bertha Elder


1940 - 2020
Bertha Elder Obituary
July 1, 1940 - February 5, 2020 Elder, Bertha J. Elder passed away on Feb. 5, 2020, she is survived by three sons, Larry (Joyce), Arnell Sr. (Beverly), Bryant (Tracy) Elder, Daug. Leticia Elder. Visitation today from 4pm-7pm at Woods-Valentine Chapel, 1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasa., services Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 at 10:00am, Metropolitan Baptist Church 2383 N. Fair Oaks Ave.,Alta., interment Live Oak Memorial Park, Monrovia, Ca. Woods-Valentine Mortuary Pasadena, Directing.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
