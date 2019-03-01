1925 - 2019 Betty Fraizer passed away February 20, 2019. Betty was born in Indiana in 1925. She moved to Phoenix Arizona for a short time in 1948, then on to California in 1949. She worked at Saint Regis Paper Company in L.A. and met Paul Fraizer. They were married in 1949 and moved to El Monte in 1951. Betty is survived by two children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Betty's two children are Jerry and Dixie. Jerry is married to Susan, they have three sons, two daughter-in-laws and two grandsons. Jerry II is married to Kathy and they have two sons Maxwell and Finn. Jaison is married to Nancy. Joseph is their youngest of the three sons. Dixie has one daughter, Lisa, she is married to Jarrod, they have two sons, Kyle and Logan. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary