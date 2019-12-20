|
|
February 14, 1946 - December 16, 2019 We say goodbye to Betty Jean Thomas, age 73. Betty was not in good health the last few years, but she passed comfortably. Anyone who knew her knows that Betty was very smart and love working in the legal industry. She also enjoyed her trips to Hawaii, Jamaica, and Costa Rica. Betty is survived by her son, Todd (wife Ann) and grandkids Victoria and Brock. A memorial reception is planned for Saturday, January 4, 2020. For information on the memorial contact Todd Vradenburg at toddvpersonal@gmail.com
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019