Betty Mabel Barnett passed away, at the age of 88 years, on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born to Valentine and Ophelia Hauerwaas in the city of Los Angeles on December 27, 1931. Betty lived her life in Alhambra, CA from the age of 3months. She married the love of her life, Ralph D. Barnett, in 1949 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage, before his passing in 2006. Betty attended Emery Park Grade School, Alhambra High School and extended colleges. She worked for the Alhambra Adult School as a Parent Education teacher and coordinator for 43 years. She was a long-time member of the Alhambra Lawn Bowling Club, serving as president, secretary, treasurer & hospitality, which she and her husband enjoyed. Betty also belonged to many Bridge groups over the years and served as President of the Alhambra Historical Society. Betty is survived by her brother, Robert & wife, Marion Hauerwaas nephews, Robert Hauerwaas, Steve (wife, Patricia) Hauerwaas & nieces, Susan (husband, Dave) Lokietz and Diane (husband Tom) Krause and their families. Betty's surviving sons & families are Howard (wife, Carole) Barnett; granddaughter Dejon (Barnett) & Matthew Huddleston and great granddaughter, Claire Rose Barnett; Ralph (wife, Lana) Barnett, grandchildren & families: Michael (wife, Kimberly) Barnett and great grandchildren, Joshua W., Evelynn and Abby Barnett; Joshua A. (wife, Jessica) Barnett and great grandchildren Rhiannon & Megan Dozzo, Sayer & Rolynn Barnett. Betty's faith sustained her, as a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She loved life and all that it had to offer. In her words, she "tried not to be a fuddy duddy, even tho I had to chew tongue sandwiches at times." Betty touched many lives and will be truly missed by everyone that loved and knew her. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Shriners Hospitals for Children
, City Of Hope or the American Cancer Society
. Graveside Service on Friday, October 9th from 11AM-12PM at Rose Hills Memorial Park 3888 Workman Rd., Whittier, CA (Masks & social distancing will be required during this outdoor service)