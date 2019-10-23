|
|
July 20, 1925 - July 13, 2019 Betty Marie Nance, age 93, passed away peacefully in South Pasadena on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1925 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada to Walter and Jennie Miller. Betty trained as a registered nurse in Canada. She went on to become licensed as a Registered Nurse in California and to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree from the California State College in Los Angeles. She first worked as a nurse in Galveston, Texas and eventually made her way to California where she became highly regarded for her work as a school nurse in the Rosemead School District. She was honored on "Mrs. Nance Day" when she retired in June 1990 after 27 years of service. Betty married the love of her life, James T. Nance, in April 1961 who preceded her in death in 1999. She met Jim in the late 1950's at a dance in Los Angeles where they began their 38 year adventure together. They built a house together in South Pasadena, owned an avocado ranch, participated in weekly square dances, golfed and shared a love of travel and learning. They travelled throughout the US, England, Canada, Africa and Europe. Betty felt blessed by her wonderful life with her "Jaime". Betty was an excellent bridge player. She was always interested in politics and was an avid reader. She never forgot her prairie roots and returned often to Saskatchewan to reconnect with family and friends. The last 5 years of her life were challenging as she dealt with loss of sight, Parkinson's and advanced dementia. She remained in her home, strong throughout, with the support of her friends, Barbara and Bob, her caregiver, Grace and her family. Betty is survived by her nieces, Sandra and Anne, her nephew, Walter (Debbie), her great nephew, Jon, her sister-in-law, Rose and many cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim, her parents, Walter and Jennie, and her brother, Harold. Both Betty and Jim supported many charities over their lifetime - Humane Society, Planned Parenthood, Salvation Army, Braille Society, Union Station and California Literacy. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held in Saskatchewan at a later date. Neptune Society
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019