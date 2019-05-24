Aug 24, 1937 - May 1, 2019 Beverly Elayne Daedler (Peters), 81, passed away May 1st, 2019 in Arcadia, CA. "Bev" was born August 24th, 1937 to Earnest and Katherine Peters. She grew up in Alhambra, CA., one of three siblings, including the late Betty Pritchard (Peters) and the late Ronald "Pete" Peters. Bev married Lawrence Daedler in 1961 and moved to Arcadia, CA in 1965 with their one son, Jeff. She quickly threw herself into activities at school and in the community, from Cub Scouts to Little League baseball to working in the Arcadia Unified School District. She would go on to work for the district for over 25 years, starting part-time at Camino Grove Elementary and finishing as a full-time instructional aid at Hugo Reid Elementary. Bev was appreciated and respected by all who knew her. As her career at AUSD neared completion she was recognized for the 1990-91 school year in the District's "Profiles in Excellence" publication for being an "exceptional educator" and exemplifying "warmth, concern, and caring for all students with whom she has worked" Bev was a good friend to many. She enjoyed people and would use her trademark sense of humor and a caring soul to connect with so many friends, family and co-workers. She had a quiet faith that was demonstrated in life's key moments. After retirement Bev enjoyed numerous events and hobbies but none were as important as her family, especially her grandchildren. From attending games and performances to sleepovers, Bev was always ready to offer her love and support. Christmas Eve at "Grandma Bev's" was always a treat and never ceased to be special. Even in her later years and despite many physical challenges she was ever diligent with supportive cards, gifts and text messages to communicate her love to the family. Whether you called her "Friend", "Neighbor ", "Auntie", "Grandma", or "Mom", Bev was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son Jeff (Natalie) Daedler and grandchildren Andrew, Jared, Emilie and Ryan. Services are scheduled for June 14th, 2019 @ 1:00pm @ Rose Hills Memorial Park (Memorial Chapel). In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to The in Bev's memory ( , 1-800-LUNGUSA). Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA 90601 (562)699-0921 Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary