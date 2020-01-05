|
Sept. 22, 1926 - Nov. 23, 2019 Bon Wells of Glendora, CA passed away after celebrating his 93rd birthday. Bon was born in Pasadena, CA. He spent all of his youth in Pasadena where he attended Pasadena public schools. After finishing high school, Bon joined the United States Marine Corps and served until the end of World War II. Upon returning home he attended USC and earned a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering. Bon met his future wife, Barbara in 1948. They were married in 1950 and purchased their first Glendora home in 1953. Bon is survived by wife Barbara; daughter Carolyn Wells Nelson of Santa Cruz, CA; daughter and son-in-law Marilyn and Rick Hansen of Glendora, CA; daughter and son-in-law Martha and Rick Hermocillo of Lake Forest, CA; son and daughter-in-law Bill and Lori Wells of Duluth, MN; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Bon worked for several engineering firms, most recent, Parsons Engineering in Pasadena. The highlight of his professional career was his involvement in the Alaska Pipeline. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife, working in his yard and participating in American Legion activities. Bon delivered food for Meals on Wheels and was involved with the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots. Bon was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish during many family trips to Fish Lake, Utah. Services were held Monday, December 9 at Oakdale Memorial Park, Glendora, CA. Family friend Pastor Fred Carter officiated. Donations in Bon's memory can be made to the Pasadena Humane Society, SPCA, Pasadena, CA.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020