|
|
Bradley Allen Begin, born July 23, 1946 in Glendale, CA to Ronald and Audrey Begin and passed away peacefully on January 26, 2019 at home with Peggy after four months in the hospital and one month on Vitas Hospice. Thank you Team 962 and especially Berenice Caudillo, RN. Brad graduated from Covina High School 1965, married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Smith Jan. 11, 1966. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage and sons Scott and Shawn. He served in the USMC, worked at General Dynamics, Zellerbach and Ferguson before retiring in 2009. Brad was a humor-filled, loving, kind, hard working and faithful husband and family man. He will be forever loved and missed. Predeceased by parents, sons Scott (1999) and Shawn (2011). Survived by wife Peggy, grandsons Bradley (Natalie), Wesley and Max, Great grandson Shawn and great granddaughter on-the-way, brothers Gary and Todd (Dominique), daughters-in-law Tiffany and Zena Begin. Memorial February 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm Oakdale Memorial Park 1401 S. Grand Ave. Glendora, CA 91740. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019