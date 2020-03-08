|
|
July 01, 1956 - Jan 06, 2020 Bradley E. McDowell, 63, of Spokane, WA, died January 6th, 2020 after battling aggressive prostate cancer. For over forty years, he lived in Pasadena, CA and the Antelope Valley. Born July 1, 1956, in Smith Center, KS, he is survived by his wife and two daughters, his parents and eight siblings. A memorial is planned for March 14, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Spokane Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane, 4340 W Ft George Wright Dr, Spokane, WA 99224
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020