Brent James Hanson
February 14, 1950 - November 13, 2020 Brent James Hanson passed peacefully on Friday, November 13th, 2020, after a long fight with lung cancer. He was born on February 14th, 1950, in Newton, Kansas to Charles W. Hanson and Dorothy A. Hansofor. His father worked the Santa Fe Railroad, and settled in San Marino, California, where Brent remained for 50 years, raising four children. For Brent, family always came first. He forged life-long memories through family vacations around the country, and enjoyed Disneyland at least once a year. After retiring in 2019, Brent and his wife Pat returned to his hometown of Newton, Kansas. Brent visited 49 out of 50 states in his lifetime. He was passionate about competitive shooting, golfing, bowling, football, driving, and WWF wrestling. Brent is survived by his wife Patricia Day-Hanson, and his sister Cerie Sale. He was the loving father of Kara (Chad)Hatch, Eric (Julie), Matthew, and Chelsea. He was the proud grandfather of Kaylie, Jordan (Zane), Andrea, Sydney, Trevor, Landon, Logan, and Saige. Brent will be lovingly remembered as an adoring husband, cherished father, the last real cowboy, a man who could make a friend out of anyone. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Patricia Day-Hanson. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.brentthelastrealcowboy.com. Donations may be made to Victory in The Valley at www.victoryinthevalley.org/donations. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
