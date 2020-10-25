Sept. 27, 1927 - Aug. 18, 2020 Bun Ling Yee, the only child of Boo Fook Fong and Jimmy Yee, was born September 27, 1927 in Toishan County, Guangdong Province, China and passed away August 18, 2020 in Temple City, California. He lived through the Japanese occupation and Chinese Civil War, escaping to Hong Kong in 1949. He married Kit Yung on May 29, 1954 in Hong Kong. The couple had 4 children, Sharon (1955), Herman 1959, Irene (1961) and John (1963). In December 1958, Bun, Kit and Sharon immigrated to El Paso, Texas to join Bun's parents. He became a naturalized citizen in 1964. Bun received a BS degree in physics from Texas Western University (UTEP) and worked at White Sands, New Mexico in Atmospheric research. After the sudden death of his father in Nov 1969, they tried running the family restaurant before selling and moving to S. California in 1971. They bought a mom & pop grocery store in Long Beach which was open every day. The family worked hard. In 1993 they sold the grocery business and moved to Sierra Madre near their daughter. In retirement Bun liked to read, watch Chinese soap operas and eat at authentic Chinese Restaurants. Bun is survived by his daughter, Sharon Yee MD, son-in-law Dale Daniel MD, granddaughters Chloe Daniel & Olivia Daniel; daughter-in-law Ann Elizabeth Doniguian MD & granddaughter Lily Yee; son, John Yee & grandson Ben Yee. Bun was predeceased by his parents; Kit, wife of 64 years (2018); daughter, Irene (1961, 9 months old); son, Herman Yee MD (2010). Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601





