Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Smith Obituary
Oct. 22, 1942 - Feb. 9, 2019 Loving husband, father and grandfather lost his battle to cancer. A graduate of El Monte HS. Worked at Vons Bakery in City of Commerce until retirement. Opened family business, Trophy World in Baldwin Park in 1980 and worked the remainder of his days at his beloved trophy shop. Carl is survived by his wife Linda of 56 years; and his two remaining children, Ed (55yrs) and Kathy (49yrs). His eldest daughter Dorene (54yrs), preceded him in death by only 4 days. Survived also by his two sisters, Sharon Von Feldt and Donna Cornalino and his three grandchildren, Brian (30yrs), Amanda (28yrs), Katelin (15yrs). Services will be Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 1pm. Rose Hills in Whittier, at the Memorial Chapel. Reception to follow. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. Rose Hills Memorial Park WL00189860-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hills Company
Download Now