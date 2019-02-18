|
Oct. 22, 1942 - Feb. 9, 2019 Loving husband, father and grandfather lost his battle to cancer. A graduate of El Monte HS. Worked at Vons Bakery in City of Commerce until retirement. Opened family business, Trophy World in Baldwin Park in 1980 and worked the remainder of his days at his beloved trophy shop. Carl is survived by his wife Linda of 56 years; and his two remaining children, Ed (55yrs) and Kathy (49yrs). His eldest daughter Dorene (54yrs), preceded him in death by only 4 days. Survived also by his two sisters, Sharon Von Feldt and Donna Cornalino and his three grandchildren, Brian (30yrs), Amanda (28yrs), Katelin (15yrs). Services will be Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 1pm. Rose Hills in Whittier, at the Memorial Chapel. Reception to follow. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. Rose Hills Memorial Park WL00189860-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019