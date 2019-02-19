|
1921 - 2019 Mrs. Carmen Matta passed away peacefully in her home on February 13, 2019. She was 97 years old. Mrs. Matta was the beloved mother to six children, and grandmother ("Nana") to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great grandchildren. Mrs. Matta was born on October 1, 1921 in Cisco, Texas, as Maria del Carmen Robles. Her mother remarried after the death of her father, and, as a very young child, she became Carmen Trevino, taking her stepfather's surname. In 1937, she married Joventino ("Tino") Matta. The couple moved from Texas to California in 1943, where they lived for the rest of their lives. They were married 48 years, until Mr. Matta's death in 1985. After moving to California, the family spent many years living in various cities in the greater Los Angeles area, until finally settling in El Monte in the 1960s, in a house on La Madera Avenue. It was in this community that Mrs. Matta became very active in local church and volunteer activities for many years. She participated in Meals on Wheels, helped out at the church thrift store, and visited seniors who were housebound. Mrs. Matta had many interests that kept her busy. She loved to sing, especially in praise to the Lord, whether at home or in church. She was an avid walker for much of her adult life. Her almost daily walks were often several miles in length. A voracious reader, Mrs. Matta sometimes found nothing more enjoyable than curling up with a good biography. By her family, Mrs. Matta will always be remembered for her faith in the Lord. This faith gave her great strength and endurance, despite her small stature. Though she will be greatly missed by loved ones, she has now attained that glorious peace "that passeth all understanding." Mrs. Matta is survived by her sisters, Josephine and Isabelle; and all of her six children—Irene, Edward, Larry, Joan, Ron and Jean. The memorial service and burial will take place on February 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Live Oak Memorial Park in Monrovia, CA. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. Turner and Stevens Funeral Home https://www.dignitymemorial.com/ WL00189920-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019