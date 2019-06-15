|
August 20, 1928 - April 18, 2019 Carol Marguerite Thomas, n‚e Smale, beloved mother, grandmother, and life-long resident of Southern California, was born on August 20, 1928 in La Jolla, San Diego County, and died April 18, 2019 in West Covina, Los Angeles County, 10 years after her husband of 56 years, Dr. Richard Webster Thomas. They were married on June 30, 1951, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Eagle Rock, Los Angeles County. She was the second of five daughters of Bertha Kreuziger and Vinent Smale. She is survived by her sister Sue Wood of Santa Barbara, and her 10 living children: Michael Thomas (Minjie Gu), Steven Thomas, Peter Thomas, Robert Thomas (Lisa), James Thomas (Therese), Theresa Moore (Michael), Paul Thomas (June), Barbara Kabala (John), John Thomas, and Patricia Grieco (Victor), as well as 12 grandchildren. Also preceding her in passing was her second daughter, Mary Bernice Thomas, who died in 1991, and sisters Vernal Virant, Kay DeClark, and Phoebe Marrall. A funeral Mass was held on June 8, 2019, at the Chapel of the Annunciation, San Gabriel Mission, San Gabriel, Los Angeles County, followed by interment at the San Gabriel Mission Cemetery. Her children ask that any donations in her memory be made to the or Homeboy Industries.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on June 15, 2019