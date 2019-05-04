|
|
March 23, 1962 - April 19, 2019 Son, Brother, Uncle, Godfather and Friend Casey Marmolejo passed away in his home on April 19, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. Casey was 57 years old and was preceded in death by his Father and 3 brothers. He is survived by his mother Dolores Marmolejo, brother Martin Marmolejo, sisters, Margaret Hall, Rose Marmolejo and Elizabeth Osborne. Brother in laws Patrick Raftery, Jack Hall, Ron Simcic and Jon Osborne. Casey had numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Casey was godfather to a few selected individuals and was a very positive influence in their lives. His long battle with cancer did not stop his spirit or will to live life to the fullest. Casey will be remembered as bigger than life, the person you would always call if you needed anything or just wanted a friendly conversation. A memorial service will be held on May 11th, 2019 11:00am GlenKirk Church 1700 Palopinto Ave Glendora, CA 91741 Reception immediately following until 3:00pm event center at the church.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 4, 2019