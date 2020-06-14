July 9, 1934 - May 20, 2020 Charles Joseph Hanzel, devoted husband and father, skilled insurance broker and loyal friend, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, peacefully at home with his wife and son by his side. Chuck was 85 years old. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. in 1934 to Lawrence Wm. and Kathryn D. Hanzel. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and Duquesne University. He served in the army and began his career in insurance in his father's insurance agency. Chuck earned a certificate at the Insurance Institute of America and went to work for Great American Insurance Co. Atlantic Mutual was his next employer and was transferred from N.Y.C. to Pittsburgh, then Erie, Seattle and finally to Los Angeles. After a few years he left the company side of insurance and became a broker with Clifton and Co., followed by Hayward, Chapman and Kirby where he was CEO. Chuck became an independent broker and was with United Agencies in Pasadena, Ca. for over 25 years. Chuck enjoyed playing bridge, but his favorite game was poker. When younger he played golf and skied. He was active in St. Edmunds Episcopal Church and served on the vestry and Nursery School Board and was a lay reader. Chuck also was a volunteer for Petite Bazaar Convenience Store Committee at Monte Cedro. He played penny ante poker every Saturday. Chuck is survived by his wife, Mimi Hanzel, his son Charlie, Jr. and daughter Mary Barnes and son-in-law, Christopher Barnes, grandchildren, Charlie III, Tyler and Ayssa Hanzel and Cassidy and Cole Barnes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Carousel Ranch, 34289 Rocking Horse Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91390. cabotandsonsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.