Charlotte Pill, age 88, born October 8, 1931, in Schorndorf Germany, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020, in West Covina, CA. She was a resident of West Covina for over 60 years. Charlotte was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by sisters Elfriede Wentzel and Margaret Shurter; her 7 children, Jane Dietzel (Dave), Susanne Sotelo (Rob), Michael Pill Jr. (Kelly), Sandra Kopitzke (Keith), Barbara Deane (Matt), Christina van der Goes (Michel) and Thomas Pill (Vicki), 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Pill and granddaughter Brittany van der Goes. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Immanuel First Lutheran Church, 512 S. Valinda Ave. West Covina, CA
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020