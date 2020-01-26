Home

Christina Larson Gits

Christina Larson Gits Obituary
Christina Larson Gits, 68, of Pasadena, California, passed away on December 10, 2019 at her home. She was born in Stamford, Connecticut on January 16, 1951, daughter of the late Ray R. Telefors and Walborg (Larsson) Telefors. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Dean R. Gits and is survived by family and many friends. Christina (Chrissie) worked as a paralegal for over 35 years and currently worked as a Federal Defense Paralegal. She was also a certified Grief Recovery Specialist, where she touched many lives with her warm and caring spirit. A celebration of life for Christina will be held later in the Spring.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
