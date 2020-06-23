CLARENCE CARR

Clarence Edward Carr passed away June 9, 2020. He was a husband, father and grandfather and very proud to be designated one of those titles. He was born April 12, 1931 to Andrew and Ethel Carr in the town of Hickman, Kentucky. He was the second born of sixteen children. Clarence was baptized at a very early age in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where he was reared. He joined the army in 1948 and retired as a disabled veteran in 1952. His work included that of an Associate Professor, a Realtor, a Financial Manager for Lockheed and an Internal Revenue Agent for the IRS. Clarence is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Rosie Lee Carr; two daughters; one granddaughter; one grandson; four brothes; two sisters; and a host of other caring relatives. He was a very proud man and would often say "I am C.E. Carr!" May he rest in peace. Services 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Interment Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store