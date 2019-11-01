|
|
Cleatus, age 85 of Whittier passed away peacefully October 28, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 61 years Anita Eddy, daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Kevin Morgan, daughter and son-in-law June and Jay Summers, grandson Skylar Morgan, sister Shirley Feemster, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. The family welcomes friends on Monday November 4th to an 11:00 am service at White Emerson Mortuary Chapel 13304 Philadelphia St. Whittier. Memorial gifts may be sent to Hillcrest Congregational Church, 2000 West Road, La Habra Heights, CA 90631.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019