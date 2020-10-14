1/1
Craig Dean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Dean, 72, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on July 1, 2020. Craig was born on September 27, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA to Ted and Leah Dean. Craig grew up in Whittier and graduated from Whittier High School in 1965. He owned and operated Ted Dean Plumbing for over 44 years and was an active member of the East Whittier Lions Club for 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 49+ years, Becky; his daughter Kimberlee Dean Tuttle (Tom); his son Ted Dean (Amy); grandchildren Trevor Tuttle, Kaitlyn Tuttle and Emily Dean; his sister Perri Skenes; and several nephews and relatives. Memorial Service to be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park at 11am on Sat., October 17, 2020 at the SkyRose Lawn Tent.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved