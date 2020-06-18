Curtis Arkell Clarke, 57, of San Diego, California passed away at Scripps Green Hospital after an extended hospitalization for pancreatitis, which concluded as a result of an undetected and untreated puncture to his small intestine on June 2, 2020. Services will be held on June 21, 2020 at 5:00pm. Please contact "Clarkememorial@gmail.com" for details. Curtis was born in Pasadena, California to Leon and Claire Clarke on January 27, 1963. He graduated from South Pasadena High School and went on to attend Pasadena Community College before earning a scholarship to play football at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. As a Defensive End he played in both the Rose Bowl and the Peach Bowl. On September 7, 1996, he married Stacey Lee Hoyt, Ph.D. in San Diego, California. He worked as a distributor for Sarah Lee Fresh for twenty years before retiring in 2014. He was a very devoted father attending all practices and competitions for both of his children and establishing many strong relationships among the golf, volleyball, lacrosse and track and field communities. The family also traveled extensively and enjoyed both philanthropic and leisure activities. Curtis is preceded in death by his parents Leon and Claire Clarke. Curtis is survived by his wife, Stacey Hoyt, Ph.D., a psychologist in San Diego, California; their son, Carson Clarke, a student and the University of Oregon; and their daughter, Kennedy Clarke, a junior at Cathedral Catholic High School. He is also survived by his extended family including his brother Christopher Clarke and his husband Edward Barreto of Los Angeles and La Quinta, California; his middle brother Kerry Clarke and his wife Julie Clarke of Windemere, California; his in-laws Charles Arny Hoyt, III and his wife, Darlene Hoyt, Ph.D.; his sister-in-law Stephanie Yoakum and niece Rory Yoakum; his maternal uncle Randy Jones and his wife Marci; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family of Curtis Clarke wishes to extend our sincere thanks to WAVE Volleyball Club; Cathedral Catholic High School; St. Vincent de Paul School; John, Yolanda, and Isabella Woo; Brian and Traci Conway; John and Ana Bennett; Jeff Kline; Joseph Joo; Carlos Guzman; Tony Muraski and his wife Dr. Bonnie Brown; Matthias and Sarah Eckert; and Gabriel Mouritzen and his family for their unwavering support during such a challenging time.





