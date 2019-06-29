|
8/10/58 - 6/26/19 Daniel DeBellis passed away surrounded by his family. Danny was a lifelong California resident who is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah Bell DeBellis, and children Sarah Chavez (Mark), Nicole, and Eric (Theresa). He enjoyed his five grandchildren, Tyler, Dominic, and Sophia Chavez, and Nicholas and Brooklyn DeBellis. Sisters Terry Arter (Lee) and Sherry McAdams (Steve) are filled with gratitude to have had such a wonderful, mischievous brother. Danny knew how to have a good time. He loved Santa Anita Race Track, the Boston Celtics, his dog Kellyanne, and working on his home. The grief of his unexpected passing will be diminished by the remembrance of Danny's joyous and humorous nature. A private memorial dinner will be held in his honor. MHGA, Danny. Make Heaven Great Again!
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on June 29, 2019