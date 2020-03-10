|
June 23, 1957 - March 1, 2020 Dan Padilla, son of Dora and Al Padilla, passed away after complications from a stroke. He is survived by his parents, wife Frances, brother Steve and sister Lisa. A Rosary will be said March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the San Gabriel Mission, 428 S. Mission Dr., San Gabriel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated March 13 at 10 a.m., also at the Mission. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery and reception to follow. Torres Mortuary (800) 827-1726
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020