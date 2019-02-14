|
May 14, 1930 - Jan. 27, 2019 Dante was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 14, 1930 and passed away on January 27, 2019. He came with his family to California in 1944. After graduating from high school, he attended Glendale Community college for one year, then joined the Navy becoming a corpsman. In 1950, he was drafted into the Korean Conflict, transferred to the Fleet Marines and served as a Marine corpsman in Korea until 1952. He returned to the US and resumed his studies at USC graduated, entered UC Irvine medical school and completed a residency in anesthesiology at Los Angeles County Medical center. He practiced Anesthesiology at Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina for the next 40 years and retired in 2001. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Margaret M. Oriente. His three adult children, Steven Dante, Ronald Clinton, Michele Denice Oriente, his 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas CA. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Saint Vincent De Paul Society, care of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. 724 East Bonita Ave San Dimas CA,91773.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019