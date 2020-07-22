May 15, 1942 - July 11, 2020 First born son of Albert Earl Gigar and Ruth Laverne Gigar. David passed away peacefully after a long battle with heart disease. He is survived by his loving wife Florence Lyn Gigar, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, 2 sisters and many nieces & nephews. He was a wonderful Christian man, all of the children loved David. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and a member of the Church of Christ in Central Point, Oregon. Loving, caring, giving family man that will truly be missed by all of his family that love him dearly.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store