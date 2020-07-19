March 9, 1931 - June 20, 2020 David Dahl was generous, thoughtful, and big-hearted. He was a talented and respected surgeon and was also known for his kindness. He reveled in the scientific part of medicine, but also treasured helping people in a time of need. He was devoted to family, friends and patients, treating all with dignity and respect. A loving father and grandfather, he instilled in his family a love for the outdoors and physical activity. He was an avid skier, tennis player, fisherman, gardener (hosting legendary chrysanthemum exhibitions) sailor and traveler. He always had a tennis game on his schedule. He and his wife, Annabelle traveled widely before and after retirement to nearly every continent. His love for the Sierras prompted him to build a cabin in the Eastern Sierra where the entire family could gather. David was also a gifted musician, and played piano throughout his life, composing in his later years. His creative spirit allowed him to write the occasional poem, often as a birthday gift, or put to music. Born March 9, 1931, in Los Angeles, California to Dorothy Mae Pratt and Sheldon Tiedeman Dahl. David died from natural causes, peacefully at home on June 20, 2020, with his wife and family by his side. David and his older brother Frederick A. Dahl grew up in South Pasadena. David attended South Pasadena schools, graduating from South Pasadena/San Marino High School in 1949. He attended Stanford University and Stanford Medical School. David and Annabelle began 65 years of marriage in June 1955 at St. Edmund's Episcopal Church in San Marino. He was graduated from medical school in 1956. They moved to New York City for David's internship at St. Luke's hospital. He completed his residency in San Francisco at the Stanford Lane Hospital and French Hospital. During his internship and residency David and Annabelle had four children. After passing his Medical Boards he served as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corps. He was stationed in Germany from 1961-1963. While overseas he served in a MASH unit in Iran following a devastating earthquake. At the end of 1963, he began private practice in Pasadena, on staff at the Huntington Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. Ultimately, he served as Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery. Other affiliations included Arcadia Methodist and St. Luke Hospital. David felt it was incumbent upon physicians to train resident physicians. He fulfilled this commitment to training both at the Huntington Memorial Hospital and as volunteer associate professor for Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center. He frequently took call at the trauma center. After retirement David became an inspector of surgical centers in hospitals. He traveled statewide for the State of California and the Institute for Medical Quality (IMQ). He also served on the LA County Civil Grand Jury for one year. He considered his duty as a grand juror a great honor and made lasting friends on the panel. He was a longtime member of the Caltech Athenaeum. He was also a member of Live Oaks Tennis Club of South Pasadena, the Twilight Club, and the Valley Club. David is survived by his wife of 65 years, Annabelle Horchitz Dahl, four adult children and their spouses, James Michael (Mary Colmar), Susan Lee (Bill Cohn), Gregory Sheldon (Jo Dee Koller) and Janet Elizabeth (Grant Willcox). He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Katy and Elise Willcox, Charlotte Cohn, and Michael, Christopher and Caroline Dahl, and step-grandson Alexander Thelen. A memorial and celebration of life service will be scheduled according to public health guidelines.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store