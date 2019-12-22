|
July 9, 1949 - November 26, 2019 David Charles Pasewark, beloved husband of Hon. Judith L. Pasewark, ALJ, lost his long battle with liver didsease on November 26, 2019. David, the son of Kenny and Darlene Pasewark, grew up in Pico Rivera, California and graduated from El Rancho High School. As an adult, David resided in Whittier, California. He is survived by his wife, Judith, children, Curtis Pasewark and Kimberly Crow, siblings Diane Sawyer and William Pasewark and their families, grandchildren, Alexis, Rebecca, Kenneth and Madelyn, and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Fallon and Olivia. David lived a colorful life. He loved fast cars and motorcycles. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved Kennedy Meadows and the Eastern Sierras. David worked hard and played hard his entire life. He began hi career in the grocery business, working for Vons and later Ralphs. In his 50's he shifted gears and drove a cement mixer for Catalina Pacific Concrete until an injury forced his retirement. The family would like to thank Dr. Tse-Ling Fong and the liver transplant staff at USC/Keck for their incredible work with David. You helped keep David alive, hopeful and happy for many years. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at the Hall in Pico Rivera, located at 4865 Durfee Avenue, Pico Rivera, California 90660. There will be food, music an a chance to share stories and make new friends
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019